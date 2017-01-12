There are on the Voice of America story from 13 hrs ago, titled Kosovo Prime Minister Urges Calm Over Conflict with Serbia. In it, Voice of America reports that:

Kosovo Prime Minister Isa Mustafa urged for calm in relations with Serbia following a war of words that erupted between the two countries over the weekend. In an exclusive interview with VOA's Albanian Service, Mustafa was responding to comments by Serbian President Tomislav Nikolic who said his country "is ready to send troops to Kosovo to protect Serbian nationals, if necessary," after a train painted with the words "Kosovo is Serbia" was stopped Saturday from entering Kosovo.

