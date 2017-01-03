There are on the Channelnewsasia.com story from Wednesday Jan 4, titled Kosovo ex-PM arrested in France on Serbian warrant. In it, Channelnewsasia.com reports that:

French police on Wednesday arrested former Kosovo prime minister Ramush Haradinaj, a guerrilla commander during the 1998-99 Kosovo war, on a Serbian arrest warrant, French police sources and Kosovo's Foreign Ministry said. Ramush Haradinaj speaks during an interview with Reuters at the AAK headquarters in Pristina December 4, 2012.

