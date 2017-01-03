Kosovo ex-PM arrested in France on Serbian warrant
French police on Wednesday arrested former Kosovo prime minister Ramush Haradinaj, a guerrilla commander during the 1998-99 Kosovo war, on a Serbian arrest warrant, French police sources and Kosovo's Foreign Ministry said. Ramush Haradinaj speaks during an interview with Reuters at the AAK headquarters in Pristina December 4, 2012.
Ljubljana, Slovenia
#1 Wednesday Jan 4
French police on Wednesday arrested former Kosovo prime minister Ramush Haradinaj, a guerrilla commander during the 1998 - 99 Kosovo war, on a Serbian arrest warrant, French police sources and Kosovo's Foreign Ministry said. Ramush Haradinaj speaks during an interview with Reuters at the AKK headquarters in Pristina December 4, 2012.
Ljubljana, Slovenia
#2 Wednesday Jan 4
Albanian war criminal Ramush Haradinaj arrested in France on Serbian warrant :-))))))))))))))
