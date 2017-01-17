Kosovo asks EU, US and others to denounce Serbia provocation
There are 1 comment on the Fredericksburg.com story from Thursday Jan 19, titled Kosovo asks EU, US and others to denounce Serbia provocation.
Kosovo's foreign minister has written to his counterparts in the European Union, U.S. and other countries denouncing "numerous acts of provocation and aggression" from Serbia, an official said Thursday. The minister, Enver Hoxhaj, called on the EU, which facilitates Pristina-Belgrade talks to normalize ties, "to urge Serbia to remain committed to good neighborly relations," according to the official.
Ljubljana, Slovenia
#1 Thursday Jan 19
Shiptar terrorists are pathetic as usual.
