Kosovo Albanians call for ex-premier's release in France

Thousands of people have gathered in the Kosovo capital of Pristina to urge France to release their former prime minister who was detained there on a Serbian arrest warrant. The protesters - mostly opposition party members and former guerrilla fighters of the 1998-1999 war for independence from Serbia - consider Ramush Haradinaj's detention as illegal.

