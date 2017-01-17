Kosovo Albanians call for ex-premier's release in France
There are 1 comment on the Waco Tribune-Herald story from Saturday, titled Kosovo Albanians call for ex-premier's release in France. In it, Waco Tribune-Herald reports that:
Thousands of people have gathered in the Kosovo capital of Pristina to urge France to release their former prime minister who was detained there on a Serbian arrest warrant. The protesters - mostly opposition party members and former guerrilla fighters of the 1998-1999 war for independence from Serbia - consider Ramush Haradinaj's detention as illegal.
Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.
Ljubljana, Slovenia
#1 Saturday
Pristina is largest city in the southern Serbian province of Kosovo and Metohija. Albanian terrorists call for war criminal Haradinaj release in France.
