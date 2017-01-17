Kosovo Albanians call for ex-premier's release in France
There are 1 comment on the KMIR 6 story from Saturday, titled Kosovo Albanians call for ex-premier's release in France. In it, KMIR 6 reports that:
Protesters hold a portrait of Ramush Haradinaj, Kosovo's former prime minister and a former guerrilla fighter, during a protest demanding immediate release from French judicial supervision in Kosovo's capital Pristina on Satur... . Thousands of protesters waving Albanian, Kosovan and U.S flags march during a protest demanding the immediate release from French judicial supervision of Ramush Haradinaj, Kosovo's former prime minister and a former guerrilla ... .
Join the discussion below, or Read more at KMIR 6.
|
Ljubljana, Slovenia
|
#1 Saturday
Albanian terrorists call for war criminal Haradinaj's release in France.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Serbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|52 min
|SobieskiSavedEurope
|1,352
|Donald Trump Embarks On His Apology Tour Before...
|7 hr
|sava
|20
|PM Vucic ready to establish 'hotline with Prist...
|19 hr
|svrbisatanci
|1
|Serbian activists beaten after protesting war c...
|19 hr
|svrbisatanci
|1
|Zasto Srbiju pogodi svaka nepogoda?
|19 hr
|svrbisatanci
|1
|Srbija: Da li znate koji je ovo grad? (Sep '11)
|Sun
|Bugarsko kopile i...
|4
|November 7, 2016
|Sun
|Mark Williams
|82
Find what you want!
Search Serbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC