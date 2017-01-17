There are on the KMIR 6 story from Saturday, titled Kosovo Albanians call for ex-premier's release in France. In it, KMIR 6 reports that:

Protesters hold a portrait of Ramush Haradinaj, Kosovo's former prime minister and a former guerrilla fighter, during a protest demanding immediate release from French judicial supervision in Kosovo's capital Pristina on Satur... . Thousands of protesters waving Albanian, Kosovan and U.S flags march during a protest demanding the immediate release from French judicial supervision of Ramush Haradinaj, Kosovo's former prime minister and a former guerrilla ... .

Join the discussion below, or Read more at KMIR 6.