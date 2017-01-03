Is Donald Trump America's Milosevic?
There are 5 comments on the The Washington Monthly story from 10 hrs ago, titled Is Donald Trump America's Milosevic?. In it, The Washington Monthly reports that:
Donald Trump has been called "America's Silvio Berlusconi," and the similarities between him and the former Italian prime minister are indeed striking - the hair jobs, the conspicuous womanizing, the media manipulation, the TV-pitchman-style demagoguery. But Berlusconi's style didn't really include playing on religious and ethic fears.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Washington Monthly.
|
Ljubljana, Slovenia
|
#1 7 hrs ago
According to 1455 census, 98% of population in Kosovo and Metohija were Slavic Serbians.
According to 1871 census, 64% of population in Kosovo and Metohija were Slavic Serbians.
In Kosovo and Metohija ethnic Serbs remained absolute majority until the beginning of the 20th century AD.
Prior to the Ottoman Turkish invasion of the Southeastern Europe Kosovo was inhabited exclusively by the Slavic Serbs.
|
Ljubljana, Slovenia
|
#2 7 hrs ago
"During the years of carnage that followed - the ethnic cleansing , the rape camps, the 100,000 people killed - journalists and foreign leaders who met with Milosevic came away with impressions of the man remarkably similar to what many today say about Trump."
Hundreds of thousands of ethnic Serbs were expelled from Croatia, Bosnia and Herzegovina and Kosovo.
According to 1455 census, ethnic Slavic Serbs comprised 98% of population in Kosovo and Metohija.
According to 1871 census, ethnic Slavic Serbs comprised 64% of population in Kosovo and Metohija.
In Kosovo and Metohija ethnic Slavic Serbians remained absolute majority until the beginning of the 20th century AD.
Prior to the Ottoman Turkish invasion of Southeastern Europe Kosovo and Metohija was inhabited exclusively by Slavic Serbs.
|
Ljubljana, Slovenia
|
#3 7 hrs ago
"Tensions grew between industrialized, higher - income northern (Catholic) republics like Croatia and Slovenia, and the poorer farming - and mining - based republics like (Orthodox Christian) Serbia and Montenegro."
Serbia was one of the 3 developed Yugoslav republics (together with Croatia and Slovenia) while Montenegro was one of the least developed parts of Yugoslavia.
Serbia was developed part of Serb dominated Communist Yugoslavia. On the other hand Montenegro was one of the poorest and least developed Yugoslav republics.
FYROM (Republic of Macedonia) and Montenegro were most backward, least developed and poorest Yugoslav republics.
Montenegro has smaller GDP than southern Serbian province Kosovo and Albania.
|
Ljubljana, Slovenia
|
#4 6 hrs ago
"If you pointed out that the Serbs had started fighting and that, because they controlled the heavy weaponry, were doing most of the killing , they'd tell you - reflecting Milosevic's official state - run media line - that that was just Western propaganda."
http://washingtonmonthly.com/people/paul-glas...
From September 1998 to January 2001, Paul Glastris was a special assistant and senior speechwriter to WAR CRIMINAL Bill Clinton.
As Bureau Chief in Berlin , Germany (1995 - 1996), he covered the former Yugoslavia during the final months of the Bosnian War and wrote stories from Germany, Russia, Greece, and Turkey.
Claim that Serbs had started fighting and this article is Nazi Western Anti - Serbian propaganda.
Bill Clinton, Paul Gastris and all who worked in the Nazi Bill Clinton's administration deserve very special impalement:
http://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons...
Paul Gastris should accept the fact that Slobodan Milosevic has defeated NATO and United States of America.
More than 6.000 Serbian civilians were killed in the Nazi American and NATO bombing of Federal Republic of Yugoslavia.
Additional 12.000 Serbian civilians were wounded in these bombings.
Sooner or later Nazi United States of America and NATO will pay for the bombing of Federal Republic of Yugoslavia and Bosnian Serbs.
Greek turd Paul Gastris and war criminal Bill Clinton should finally accept the fact that Americans and NATO have lost wars in Bosnia and Kosovo against superior Serbs, Serbia and Serbian armed forces.
United States of America is one of the most genocidal countries, responsible for tens of millions of deaths across the world.
|
Hamilton, Canada
|
#5 3 hrs ago
Slobodan Milosevic: The Butcher of the Balkans
http://content.time.com/time/magazine/article...
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Serbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|19 min
|PolakPotrafi
|957
|Controversial Tycoon Boguljub Karic Returns to ...
|2 hr
|svrbisatanci
|1
|Panika u Srbiji od ulaska Kosova u UNESCO
|3 hr
|svrbisatanci
|1
|'Politicians shouldn't spoil Macedonia-Serbia f...
|3 hr
|Macedonia is Greece
|3
|'We've been fools to recognize Macedonia under ...
|14 hr
|Dalmatino
|2
|Horor u Beogradu: Pedofil jurio decu od tri god...
|18 hr
|svrbisatanci
|1
|Srbin izudarao bolničara u Italiji
|18 hr
|svrbisatanci
|1
Find what you want!
Search Serbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC