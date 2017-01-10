In pics: Shocking plight of refugees braving Europe's brutal winter
A child plays in the snow at the Kara Tepe camp on the island of Lesbos following heavy snowfalls on January 7, 2017 Conditions for refugees on Greek islands and in other camps where they are housed in tents despite severe cold weather are 'untenable', said the European Commission. Heavy snowfall has hit large regions of Greece, including the eastern Aegean islands where thousands of refugees are stranded, with temperatures falling well below freezing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Metro.
Add your comments below
Serbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|7 min
|George
|1,080
|Jevrejskoj zajednici vraćeno 37 zgrada u s...
|17 hr
|svrbisatanci
|1
|Serbian FM: We can't afford to open embassies i...
|17 hr
|svrbisatanci
|1
|Serbian FM Dacic visits grave of Yasser Arafat
|17 hr
|svrbisatanci
|1
|Drasković: Srbi su najveći krivci za ...
|18 hr
|Kosovo nije drzava
|7
|Brittle Kosovo, Serbia relations feel strain ov...
|23 hr
|Kosovo is part of...
|1
|Haradinaj to appear before French court 'on Thu...
|23 hr
|Kosovo is part of...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Serbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC