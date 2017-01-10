In pics: Shocking plight of refugees braving Europe's brutal winter

A child plays in the snow at the Kara Tepe camp on the island of Lesbos following heavy snowfalls on January 7, 2017 Conditions for refugees on Greek islands and in other camps where they are housed in tents despite severe cold weather are 'untenable', said the European Commission. Heavy snowfall has hit large regions of Greece, including the eastern Aegean islands where thousands of refugees are stranded, with temperatures falling well below freezing.

