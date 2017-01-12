For Many, the European Dream Stops in...

For Many, the European Dream Stops in Serbia

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: KWLM-AM Willmar

Once applauded for its treatment of migrants and refugees, Serbia has recently become a frozen, forlorn purgatory. For those trapped on the Balkans route from the Mediterranean Sea to Germany, there's nowhere left to go.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KWLM-AM Willmar.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Serbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... 1 hr SobieskiSavedEurope 1,209
News Serbian Train Stopped at the Kosovo Border 1 hr Kosovo is not cou... 5
News Kosovo Prime Minister Urges Calm Over Conflict ... 1 hr Kosovo is not cou... 2
Serbian men make the best lovers and partrners (Aug '09) 5 hr Jewel 75
Janjić: Voz deo psiholosko-propagandnog rata 5 hr svrbisatanci 1
Vučićev nacionalistički vlak opa... 5 hr svrbisatanci 1
News Serbia says Kosovo wants war as neighbors row o... 6 hr svrbisatanci 2
See all Serbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Serbia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Iran
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Syria
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Serbia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,660 • Total comments across all topics: 277,975,685

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC