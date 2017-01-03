Extreme cold, blizzards batter eastern Europe
Migrants queue for food in front of an abandoned warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017. Blizzards and dangerously low temperatures have left villages cut off and caused power outages as extremely cold weather continues for fourth day in most of eastern Europe.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Serbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|November 7, 2016
|1 hr
|Teddy
|63
|Serbia's Orthodox Christians celebrate Christma...
|3 hr
|Hungarian 101
|5
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|7 hr
|Hungarian 101
|1,048
|Nek Srbi genocidasi znaju da ovo nije... - Udru...
|9 hr
|genocidasi
|1
|Drasković: Srbi su najveći krivci za ...
|10 hr
|genocidasi
|5
|Ramusha opet dzaba hapsili :)
|10 hr
|genocidasi
|5
|Beogradjanka pokusala trostruko samoubistvo
|12 hr
|sava
|1
Find what you want!
Search Serbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC