Europe's deep freeze claims new victims

Six people died in Poland and seven more in the Balkans over a 24-hour period as temperatures plunged across Europe, while Romania announced six deaths in recent days. WARSAW: Sub-freezing temperatures across swathes of Europe have claimed almost 60 victims in recent days - notably in Poland, Romania and the Balkans - with migrants and the homeless among the most vulnerable, officials said on Tuesday .

