Europe's deep freeze claims new victims
Six people died in Poland and seven more in the Balkans over a 24-hour period as temperatures plunged across Europe, while Romania announced six deaths in recent days. WARSAW: Sub-freezing temperatures across swathes of Europe have claimed almost 60 victims in recent days - notably in Poland, Romania and the Balkans - with migrants and the homeless among the most vulnerable, officials said on Tuesday .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.
Add your comments below
Serbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kosovo Assembly fails to adopt resolution on Ha...
|1 hr
|Crnogorac
|2
|Amerikancima je danas Âžao Âšto nam nisu dopustil...
|2 hr
|Ante Kotromanovic
|5
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|3 hr
|Teddy
|1,098
|November 7, 2016
|3 hr
|Teddy
|66
|Srpkinja za Bozić ispekla psa
|4 hr
|Noz Zica Srebrenica
|2
|Incko poredio RS i NDH
|15 hr
|Lusatian Sorbs ar...
|2
|Serben-FÃ¼hrer will Bosnien sprengen
|16 hr
|svrbisatanci
|1
Find what you want!
Search Serbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC