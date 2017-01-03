Europe's deep freeze causes deaths, d...

Europe's deep freeze causes deaths, disrupts traffic

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: WLOX-TV Biloxi

With temperatures dropping to -30 degrees Celsius Serbian autho... . A man with a dog walks through a snow covered park on a cold winter day in Belgrade, Serbia, Monday, Jan. 9, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLOX-TV Biloxi.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Serbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... 2 hr Hungarian 101 1,077
Jevrejskoj zajednici vraćeno 37 zgrada u s... 9 hr svrbisatanci 1
Serbian FM: We can't afford to open embassies i... 9 hr svrbisatanci 1
Serbian FM Dacic visits grave of Yasser Arafat 9 hr svrbisatanci 1
Drasković: Srbi su najveći krivci za ... 10 hr Kosovo nije drzava 7
News Brittle Kosovo, Serbia relations feel strain ov... 14 hr Kosovo is part of... 1
News Haradinaj to appear before French court 'on Thu... 14 hr Kosovo is part of... 3
See all Serbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Serbia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Serbia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,205 • Total comments across all topics: 277,768,609

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC