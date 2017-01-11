European cold snap: River shipping ha...

European cold snap: River shipping halted, death toll 61

17 hrs ago Read more: Texarkana Gazette

Officials suspended shipping along Europe's second-longest waterway on Tuesday as a polar spell gripped a large swathe of the continent, causing hardship especially among migrants, the homeless and the elderly. The deep freeze has caused at least 61 deaths since it began last week, a third of those in Poland.

Serbia

