EU urgently calls on Serbia, Kosovo leaders to calm tensions
There are 1 comment on the MDJonline.com story from Yesterday, titled EU urgently calls on Serbia, Kosovo leaders to calm tensions. In it, MDJonline.com reports that:
In this Dec. 29, 2016 file photo, residents walks past a wall built by Serbs earlier in the month near a bridge on Ibar River, calling it a technical support barrier against a landslide in the ethnically divided town of Mitrovica.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at MDJonline.com.
|
Ljubljana, Slovenia
|
#1 Yesterday
EU urgently calls on Serbia, Kosovo leaders to calm tensions.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Serbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Serbia and Belarus sign several agreements
|8 min
|Slobodan Medojevic
|1
|November 7, 2016
|25 min
|Teddy
|101
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|58 min
|Teddy
|1,397
|'Armed conflict in middle of Europe averted by ...
|5 hr
|Slobodan Medojevic
|1
|'I asked Thaci - how tall is the wall around yo...
|6 hr
|Slobodan Medojevic
|1
|K. Albanians were ready to go to war,' says Nik...
|6 hr
|Slobodan Medojevic
|1
|Roma in Kosovo: The justice that never came
|6 hr
|Slobodan Medojevic
|1
Find what you want!
Search Serbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC