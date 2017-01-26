EU urgently calls on Serbia, Kosovo l...

EU urgently calls on Serbia, Kosovo leaders to calm tensions

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Gazette

In this Dec. 29, 2016 file photo, residents walks past a wall built by Serbs earlier in the month near a bridge on Ibar River, calling it a technical support barrier against a landslide in the ethnically divided town of Mitrovica. Ethnic Albanians say the wall is to keep them out.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Serbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Serbia and Belarus sign several agreements 7 min Slobodan Medojevic 1
News November 7, 2016 24 min Teddy 101
News Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... 57 min Teddy 1,397
News 'Armed conflict in middle of Europe averted by ... 5 hr Slobodan Medojevic 1
News 'I asked Thaci - how tall is the wall around yo... 6 hr Slobodan Medojevic 1
News K. Albanians were ready to go to war,' says Nik... 6 hr Slobodan Medojevic 1
News Roma in Kosovo: The justice that never came 6 hr Slobodan Medojevic 1
See all Serbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Serbia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Serbia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,570 • Total comments across all topics: 278,275,111

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC