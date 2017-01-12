EU presidency calls for urgent migrant deal with Libya
The European Commission said conditions for refugees on islan... . Migrants queue for food in front of an abandoned warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.
Comments
Add your comments below
Serbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Serbian president meets convicted war criminal ...
|3 hr
|whoever
|5
|Serbian president meets convicted war criminal
|5 hr
|whoever
|4
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|5 hr
|Strahd
|1,139
|Why i hate Serbs ? (Jun '13)
|10 hr
|Sonja Biserko
|240
|HandÂžar divizija
|11 hr
|Sonja Biserko
|5
|Kitarović: "Čelnike RS-a treba spusti...
|14 hr
|Noz Zica Srebrenica
|3
|Pokrenut portal o genocidu nad Boshnjacima
|16 hr
|Noz Zica Srebrenica
|2
Find what you want!
Search Serbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC