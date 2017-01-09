.com | Deaths, travel chaos in Europe cold snap
A woman shelters from snowfall with an umbrella as she walks through the street on a cold winter day in Belgrade, Serbia. Warsaw - A cold snap gripping Europe has killed 10 more people in Poland, stranded thousands in snow-covered Turkey and brought fresh misery for both migrants and the homeless.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News24.
Comments
Add your comments below
Serbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|6 min
|George
|1,080
|Jevrejskoj zajednici vraćeno 37 zgrada u s...
|17 hr
|svrbisatanci
|1
|Serbian FM: We can't afford to open embassies i...
|17 hr
|svrbisatanci
|1
|Serbian FM Dacic visits grave of Yasser Arafat
|17 hr
|svrbisatanci
|1
|Drasković: Srbi su najveći krivci za ...
|18 hr
|Kosovo nije drzava
|7
|Brittle Kosovo, Serbia relations feel strain ov...
|23 hr
|Kosovo is part of...
|1
|Haradinaj to appear before French court 'on Thu...
|23 hr
|Kosovo is part of...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Serbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC