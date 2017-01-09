.com | Deaths, travel chaos in Europe...

.com | Deaths, travel chaos in Europe cold snap

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: News24

A woman shelters from snowfall with an umbrella as she walks through the street on a cold winter day in Belgrade, Serbia. Warsaw - A cold snap gripping Europe has killed 10 more people in Poland, stranded thousands in snow-covered Turkey and brought fresh misery for both migrants and the homeless.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News24.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Serbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... 6 min George 1,080
Jevrejskoj zajednici vraćeno 37 zgrada u s... 17 hr svrbisatanci 1
Serbian FM: We can't afford to open embassies i... 17 hr svrbisatanci 1
Serbian FM Dacic visits grave of Yasser Arafat 17 hr svrbisatanci 1
Drasković: Srbi su najveći krivci za ... 18 hr Kosovo nije drzava 7
News Brittle Kosovo, Serbia relations feel strain ov... 23 hr Kosovo is part of... 1
News Haradinaj to appear before French court 'on Thu... 23 hr Kosovo is part of... 3
See all Serbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Serbia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  1. Syria
  2. Gunman
  3. Death Penalty
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Serbia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,720 • Total comments across all topics: 277,776,840

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC