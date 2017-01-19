China, Serbia sign MOU on agriculture
The MOU was signed in the Serbian capital Belgrade by visiting Chinese Minister of Agriculture Han Changfu and his Serbian counterpart Branislav Nedimovic. China and Serbia will enhance cooperation in agricultural investment and technological development, especially in the areas of meat processing and vegetable and fruit processing, Han told reporters after the signing.
