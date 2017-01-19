China, Serbia sign MOU on agriculture

China, Serbia sign MOU on agriculture

Next Story Prev Story
15 min ago Read more: Xinhuanet

The MOU was signed in the Serbian capital Belgrade by visiting Chinese Minister of Agriculture Han Changfu and his Serbian counterpart Branislav Nedimovic. China and Serbia will enhance cooperation in agricultural investment and technological development, especially in the areas of meat processing and vegetable and fruit processing, Han told reporters after the signing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Serbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Sutanovac: Nikolić huska na rat i podgrija... 1 hr svrbisatanci 1
News NATO: Pristina doesn't need our permission to d... 1 hr svrbisatanci 5
News November 7, 2016 1 hr Strahd 70
News Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... 1 hr Strahd 1,257
News Kosovo premier wants Serbia leave aside threate... 11 hr Slobodan B Medojevic 1
News Ex-Yugo general Trifunovic, symbol of senseless... 11 hr Slobodan B Medojevic 2
News Ex-Yugo general Trifunovic, symbol of senseless... 11 hr Slobodan B Medojevic 1
See all Serbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Serbia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Serbia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,887 • Total comments across all topics: 278,031,367

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC