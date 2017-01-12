CARICOM, Serbia Formalise Diplomatic Relations

The Caribbean Community and the Republic of Serbia on Wednesday formalised diplomatic relations with a first Ambassador accredited to CARICOM from the south eastern European country. CARICOM Secretary-General, Ambassador Irwin LaRocque, accepted the credentials of His Excellency Djerdj MatkoviA at a simple ceremony at the Headquarters of the CARICOM Secretariat in Georgetown, Guyana on 11 January 2017, welcoming him to the "Community's network of friends."

Start the conversation, or Read more at WINN FM 98.9.