Caricom, Serbia formalise diplomatic relations
The Caribbean Community grouping has formalised diplomatic relations with the Republic of Serbia, with the eastern European country indicating that it intends to promote cooperation with a region where it has already been active in the past. Last week, the country's first ambassador accredited to the region, Djerdj Matkovi, presented his credentials to Caricom Secretary General Ambassador Irwin LaRocque, who welcomed Serbia to the "community's network of friends".
