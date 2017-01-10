Bitter cold kills dozens in Europe
Bitter cold kills dozens in Europe At least 61 people have died in Europe over the past week from the coldest weather seen in years. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2ifQvwR Migrants queue for food in front of an abandoned warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Comments
Add your comments below
Serbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Serbian president meets convicted war criminal
|21 min
|Rade007
|3
|Montenegro seeks extradition of 2 Serbs over fa...
|24 min
|Rade007
|2
|Serbian president meets convicted war criminal ...
|38 min
|Rade007
|4
|22 Injured in Serbia Train Collision
|1 hr
|svrbisatanci
|1
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|3 hr
|Strahd
|1,113
|Retardirani Miro Kovač
|7 hr
|Republika Srpska ...
|4
|Kosovo Assembly fails to adopt resolution on Ha...
|11 hr
|Crnogorac
|2
Find what you want!
Search Serbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC