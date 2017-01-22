Bank of China officially opens branch...

Bank of China officially opens branch in Serbia

Read more: Xinhuanet

Bank of China opened its branch in Serbia on Saturday, becoming the first Chinese bank starting operation in the country. The official opening ceremony took place at Palace of Serbia, with presence of Serbian President Tomislav Nikolic, Chairman of Bank of China Tian Guoli, Chinese Ambassador to Serbia Li Manchang and members of the Serbian government.

Serbia

