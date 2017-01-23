Balkan push for new coal-fired plants...

Balkan push for new coal-fired plants raises environmental concerns

SARAJEVO: A Chinese company began work on Monday on a US$715 million expansion of a Serbian coal mine and a new power plant, part of a wave of investment in new coal-fired plants in the Balkans that is at odds with EU policy of reducing coal use. China Machinery and Engineering Corp's project to expand Kostolac, Serbia's second biggest coal mine, and build a new 350 megawatt unit at a nearby power plant is the first new electricity capacity built in Serbia in nearly 30 years.

Serbia

