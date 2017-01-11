Almost two dozen injured in train col...

Almost two dozen injured in train collision in Serbia

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Trend

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector A passenger and a freight train collided on Wednesday near the Sajlovo-Kisac railway station of the Belgrade-Novi Sad line, RTV said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trend.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Serbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... 10 hr SobieskiSavedEurope 1,118
News Serbian president meets convicted war criminal 12 hr Rade007 3
Montenegro seeks extradition of 2 Serbs over fa... 12 hr Rade007 2
News Serbian president meets convicted war criminal ... 12 hr Rade007 4
22 Injured in Serbia Train Collision 13 hr svrbisatanci 1
Retardirani Miro Kovač 19 hr Republika Srpska ... 4
News Kosovo Assembly fails to adopt resolution on Ha... 23 hr Crnogorac 2
See all Serbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Serbia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Iran
  1. South Korea
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Climate Change
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Serbia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,707 • Total comments across all topics: 277,832,992

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC