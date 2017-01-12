A migrant passes by a graffiti reading "The problem is borders" featured on a wall of a crumbling warehouse that has served as a make-shift shelter for hundreds of men trying to reach Western Europe in Belgrade, Serbia, Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017. Migrants have been exposed to freezing temperatures and snow as extreme winter weather gripped Serbia and other parts of Europe last week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.