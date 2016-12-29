Two migrants die in traffic accident in Serbia's south - police

Two Afghan migrants were killed and another 10 were injured in a traffic accident in southern Serbia on Thursday when a passenger car crammed with people swerved off the road and hit a safety barrier, the interior ministry said. The driver, a suspected smuggler, fled the scene, while all the injured were transported to the hospital in the nearby city of Nis, 200 kilometres south of Belgrade, the ministry said in a statement.

