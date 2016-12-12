The Latest: Syria claims 99 percent control of Aleppo
Syrian state TV says government forces and their allies now control 99 percent of the northern city of Aleppo's formerly rebel-held neighborhoods. The channel says on Monday night that the army has seized control of the Bustan al-Qasr neighborhood and cleared it of all opposition fighters.
