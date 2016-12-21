The Forgotten Life of Einstein's Firs...

The Forgotten Life of Einstein's First Wife

There are 1 comment on the Scientific American story from Monday Dec 19, titled The Forgotten Life of Einstein's First Wife. In it, Scientific American reports that:

Today, 19 December, marks the 141th anniversary of the birth of Mileva MariA Einstein. But who remembers this brilliant scientist? While her husband, Albert Einstein is celebrated as perhaps the best physicist of the 20th century, one question about his career remains: How much did his first wife contribute to his groundbreaking science? While nobody has been able to credit her with any specific part of his work, their letters and numerous testimonies presented in the books dedicated to her provide substantial evidence on how they collaborated from the time they met in 1896 up to their separation in 1914.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Scientific American.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
AntemuraleChrist ianitatis

Ljubljana, Slovenia

#1 Monday Dec 19
Mileva Maric was ethnic Serb from northern Serbian province of Vojvodina.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Serbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... 3 min PolakPotrafi 647
Srpska posla: Varali s malinom, sad je niko ne&... 2 hr svrbisatanci 1
News Flight attendant, who once survived a 10,000-me... 2 hr Dave 1
News Armament: Homegrown Fighters Defend Belgrade 4 hr Dave 6
CNN: Srbin je bio guru teroriste Amrija 5 hr svrbisatanci 1
Pop iz Trstenika seksualno zlostavljao dečaka 5 hr svrbisatanci 1
News Biden: Clinton Ran Because She Felt Obligated 5 hr slick willie expl... 4
See all Serbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Serbia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Serbia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,416 • Total comments across all topics: 277,310,408

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC