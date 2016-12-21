There are on the Scientific American story from Monday Dec 19, titled The Forgotten Life of Einstein's First Wife. In it, Scientific American reports that:

Today, 19 December, marks the 141th anniversary of the birth of Mileva MariA Einstein. But who remembers this brilliant scientist? While her husband, Albert Einstein is celebrated as perhaps the best physicist of the 20th century, one question about his career remains: How much did his first wife contribute to his groundbreaking science? While nobody has been able to credit her with any specific part of his work, their letters and numerous testimonies presented in the books dedicated to her provide substantial evidence on how they collaborated from the time they met in 1896 up to their separation in 1914.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Scientific American.