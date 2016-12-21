Syrian troops discover bodies of kids tortured to death by terrorists

PanARMENIAN.Net - Syrian servicemen have discovered the bodies of people, including children, executed by terrorists in one of the schools in eastern Aleppo , Sputnik Arabic cited military police prosecutor Samer Yousseff as saying on Saturday, December 24. "The bodies of the dead children and adults have traces of executions, including cut off heads and gouged out eyes," Yousseff said, adding that all of the bodies will undergo DNA verification at a hospital. According to preliminary information, the people were executed four to five days ago, some of them were shot from a close distance, no more than one meter, the Syrian police said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PanArmenian Network.