Serbians can now travel to 64 countries without visa - MFA

Tuesday Dec 27 Read more: B92

The visa policy of the Republic of Serbia was discussed in a meeting held in Belgrade on Tuesday, the Serbian government announced. The meeting was attended by First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Ivica Dacic, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior Nebojsa Stefanovic and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Trade, Tourism and Telecommunications Rasim Ljajic The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that the holders of Serbian passports can currently travel without a visa to 64 countries.

