Serbia homeless man's 'killer', 12, is too young to prosecute
There are 1 comment on the Newsday story from Thursday Dec 15, titled Serbia homeless man's 'killer', 12, is too young to prosecute. In it, Newsday reports that:
Charred marks are left at the spot in Novi Sad where a 12-year-old boy is said to have burned a homeless person to death A 12-year-old boy who killed a homeless man in Serbia will not be prosecuted because he is too young, reports say. The boy was apparently with two companions aged 12 and 13 when he set alight a mattress being used by the man in the northern town of Novi Sad.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Newsday.
|
Hamilton, Canada
|
#1 Thursday Dec 15
Charred marks are left at the spot in Novi Sad where a 12-year-old boy is said to have burned a homeless person to death A 12-year-old boy who killed a homeless man in Serbia will not be prosecuted because he is too young, reports say. The boy was apparently with two companions aged 12 and 13 when he set alight a mattress being used by the man in the northern town of Novi Sad.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Serbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|3 min
|PolakPotrafi
|647
|Srpska posla: Varali s malinom, sad je niko ne&...
|2 hr
|svrbisatanci
|1
|Flight attendant, who once survived a 10,000-me...
|2 hr
|Dave
|1
|Armament: Homegrown Fighters Defend Belgrade
|4 hr
|Dave
|6
|CNN: Srbin je bio guru teroriste Amrija
|5 hr
|svrbisatanci
|1
|Pop iz Trstenika seksualno zlostavljao dečaka
|5 hr
|svrbisatanci
|1
|Biden: Clinton Ran Because She Felt Obligated
|5 hr
|slick willie expl...
|4
Find what you want!
Search Serbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC