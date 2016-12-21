Serbia homeless man's 'killer', 12, i...

Serbia homeless man's 'killer', 12, is too young to prosecute

There are 1 comment on the Newsday story from Thursday Dec 15, titled Serbia homeless man's 'killer', 12, is too young to prosecute. In it, Newsday reports that:

Charred marks are left at the spot in Novi Sad where a 12-year-old boy is said to have burned a homeless person to death A 12-year-old boy who killed a homeless man in Serbia will not be prosecuted because he is too young, reports say. The boy was apparently with two companions aged 12 and 13 when he set alight a mattress being used by the man in the northern town of Novi Sad.

svrbisatanci

Hamilton, Canada

#1 Thursday Dec 15
Serbia

