Serbia buys 9 Airbus choppers after Russian jet donation
There are 2 comments on the Fredericksburg.com story from Thursday Dec 29, titled Serbia buys 9 Airbus choppers after Russian jet donation. In it, Fredericksburg.com reports that:
Thank you for reading 10 free articles on Fredericksburg.com. You can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles, or you can purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.
|
Ljubljana, Slovenia
|
#1 Thursday Dec 29
Very good....
|
Hamilton, Canada
|
#2 Wednesday
Germany to donate 4 used helicopters to Serbian Army - report
http://www.b92.net/eng/news/politics.php...
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Serbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|30 min
|PolakPotrafi
|981
|Kosovar ex-premier, wanted by Serbia, faces Fre...
|4 hr
|sava
|1
|Ex-Kosovan PM to remain in French custody await...
|4 hr
|sava
|1
|Former Kosovar Prime Minister To Remain In Fren...
|4 hr
|sava
|1
|Brittle Kosovo, Serbia Ties Feel Strain over Ex...
|4 hr
|sava
|1
|Kosovo nije dalo Nikoliću dozvolu za ulazak
|4 hr
|sava
|4
|France arrests former Kosovo Prime Minister sou...
|5 hr
|sava
|11
Find what you want!
Search Serbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC