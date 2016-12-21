Russia ready to boost Serbian defense...

Russia ready to boost Serbian defense to counter NATO

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Dec 12 Read more: WAND-TV Decatur

Lavrov is on a two-day official visit to Serbia. . Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, left, smiles during during a statement with his Serbian counterpart Ivica Dacic in Belgrade, Serbia, Monday, Dec. 12, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAND-TV Decatur.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Serbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... 2 min PolakPotrafi 647
Srpska posla: Varali s malinom, sad je niko ne&... 2 hr svrbisatanci 1
News Flight attendant, who once survived a 10,000-me... 2 hr Dave 1
News Armament: Homegrown Fighters Defend Belgrade 4 hr Dave 6
CNN: Srbin je bio guru teroriste Amrija 5 hr svrbisatanci 1
Pop iz Trstenika seksualno zlostavljao dečaka 5 hr svrbisatanci 1
News Biden: Clinton Ran Because She Felt Obligated 5 hr slick willie expl... 4
See all Serbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Serbia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Serbia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,416 • Total comments across all topics: 277,310,401

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC