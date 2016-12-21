Russia arms Serbia amid tensions with...

Russia arms Serbia amid tensions with NATO

There are 6 comments on the WFTV Orlando story from Thursday Dec 22, titled Russia arms Serbia amid tensions with NATO. In it, WFTV Orlando reports that:

Um Slavenoserbski

Ljubljana, Slovenia

#2 Thursday Dec 22
Um Slavenoserbski wrote:
Serbia must be and will be well armed.
Serbia must be and will be well armed country.

Teddy

Genova, Italy

#3 Thursday Dec 22
For what Serbia need weapons you dumb shit? to kill each-others..

svrbisatanci

Hamilton, Canada

#5 Thursday Dec 22
Serbia, Beware Russians Bearing Gifts
http://www.rferl.org/a/serbia-beware-russians...

Um Slavenoserbski

Ljubljana, Slovenia

#6 Thursday Dec 22
Nazi American propaganda (Radio Free Europe / Radio Liberty) is irrelevant source of "information".

Broadcasting of the Nazi American propaganda institutions such as Radio Free Europe / Radio Liberty in Serbia and elsewhere should be banned immediately.

Nazi American propaganda organisations and websites such as Radio Free Europe / Radio Liberty must be and will be kicked out of Serbia.
svrbisatanci wrote:
Serbia, Beware Russians Bearing Gifts
http://www.rferl.org/a/serbia-beware-russians...

svrbisatanci

Hamilton, Canada

#8 Thursday Dec 22
Analiticari: Sta ce nam tenkovi od Rusa, imamo bolje
http://www.vesti-online.com/Vesti/Srbija/6218...

sava

Melbourne, Australia

#10 Yesterday
When the CIA was established just after WW2. The FIRST thing they did was set up RADIO FREE EUROPE..... 75 years of ameriKKKan non-stop propaganda

