There are on the The Progress story from Thursday Dec 15, titled Montenegro seeks man in photo with Russian foreign minister. In it, The Progress reports that:

In this photo taken Monday, Dec. 12, 2016, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, second from right, poses for photos with members of a far-right pro-Russian group with Nemanja Ristic at left, in Belgrade, Serbia. Montenegro says it's seeking the extradition of a man photographed standing near Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov this week in Serbia on suspicion he took part in an alleged coup attempt.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Progress.