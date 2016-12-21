Montenegro seeks man in photo with Russian foreign minister BELGRADE, ...

21st Serbian partisan division, 25th Serbian partisan division and 45th Serbian partisan division all participated in the liberation of Serbian capital city of Belgrade.Serbs and Serbian dominated Yugoslav partisans liberated Serbian capital city of Belgrade from Nazi German occupation.
At least 12 divisions + several corps of the Serb dominated Yugoslav partisans participated in the liberation of Belgrade.
Ethnic Serb Konstantin Koca Popovic commanded Serb dominated Yugoslav partisans in the Belgrade's Operation / Offensive.