Montenegro seeks man in photo with Ru...

Montenegro seeks man in photo with Russian foreign minister BELGRADE, ...

There are 1 comment on the KIRO-TV Seattle story from Thursday Dec 15, titled Montenegro seeks man in photo with Russian foreign minister BELGRADE, .... In it, KIRO-TV Seattle reports that:

We collect zip code so that we may deliver news, weather, special offers and other content related to your specific geographic area. We have sent a confirmation email to {* data_emailAddress *}.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at KIRO-TV Seattle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
AntemuraleChrist ianitatis

Ljubljana, Slovenia

#2 Monday Dec 19
AntemuraleChristianitatis wrote:
Serbs and Serbian dominated Yugoslav partisans liberated Serbian capital city of Belgrade from Nazi German occupation.
21st Serbian partisan division, 25th Serbian partisan division and 45th Serbian partisan division all participated in the liberation of Serbian capital city of Belgrade.

At least 12 divisions + several corps of the Serb dominated Yugoslav partisans participated in the liberation of Belgrade.

Ethnic Serb Konstantin Koca Popovic commanded Serb dominated Yugoslav partisans in the Belgrade's Operation / Offensive.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Serbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... 2 min PolakPotrafi 647
Srpska posla: Varali s malinom, sad je niko ne&... 2 hr svrbisatanci 1
News Flight attendant, who once survived a 10,000-me... 2 hr Dave 1
News Armament: Homegrown Fighters Defend Belgrade 4 hr Dave 6
CNN: Srbin je bio guru teroriste Amrija 5 hr svrbisatanci 1
Pop iz Trstenika seksualno zlostavljao dečaka 5 hr svrbisatanci 1
News Biden: Clinton Ran Because She Felt Obligated 5 hr slick willie expl... 4
See all Serbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Serbia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Serbia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,416 • Total comments across all topics: 277,310,402

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC