Kosovo says to pull down wall raised ...

Kosovo says to pull down wall raised by ethnic Serbs

There are 1 comment on the PanArmenian Network story from 18 hrs ago, titled Kosovo says to pull down wall raised by ethnic Serbs. In it, PanArmenian Network reports that:

PanARMENIAN.Net - Kosovo 's Parliament has voted to demolish a concrete wall erected by the Serb ethnic minority in the northern city of Mitrovica, The Associated Press reports. Serbs earlier this month started to raise the wall in the northern part of the bridge on Ibar River, calling it a technical support barrier against a landslide.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at PanArmenian Network.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
zika

Ljubljana, Slovenia

#1 12 hrs ago
Kosovo was and always will be part of Serbia.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Serbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... 7 hr Strahd 871
News Serbia buys 9 Airbus choppers after Russian jet... 12 hr zika 1
Kosovan ISIS General Back in Europe With an Arm... 12 hr zika 3
News Serbia plans to abolish visas for Armenian citi... 13 hr svrbisatanci 1
Serbia: Highway robbers steal millions from sec... 13 hr svrbisatanci 1
albanians are gypsies with no land (Oct '08) Wed zika 185
FYROM: Branko Manojlovski says he's Albanian (Jun '13) Wed zika 3
See all Serbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Serbia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Wall Street
  2. Mexico
  3. Climate Change
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Serena Williams
More from around the web
 

Serbia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,595 • Total comments across all topics: 277,449,328

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC