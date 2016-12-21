There are on the PanArmenian Network story from 18 hrs ago, titled Kosovo says to pull down wall raised by ethnic Serbs. In it, PanArmenian Network reports that:

PanARMENIAN.Net - Kosovo 's Parliament has voted to demolish a concrete wall erected by the Serb ethnic minority in the northern city of Mitrovica, The Associated Press reports. Serbs earlier this month started to raise the wall in the northern part of the bridge on Ibar River, calling it a technical support barrier against a landslide.

