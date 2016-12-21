Kosovo says to pull down wall raised by ethnic Serbs
PanARMENIAN.Net - Kosovo 's Parliament has voted to demolish a concrete wall erected by the Serb ethnic minority in the northern city of Mitrovica, The Associated Press reports. Serbs earlier this month started to raise the wall in the northern part of the bridge on Ibar River, calling it a technical support barrier against a landslide.
Ljubljana, Slovenia
#1 12 hrs ago
Kosovo was and always will be part of Serbia.
