Hesteel to spend $120 mln in 2017 on Serbian steel plant upgrade

Dec 15 China's Hesteel plans to invest $120 million in 2017 to upgrade Serbian steel mill Zelezara Smederevo, which it bought from the Serbian government this year in the first major Chinese acquisition of a Serbian company. On a visit to the plant southeast of Belgrade, Chairman Yu Yong said the plant had turned a profit last month - its first for seven years - and expects to make a pretax profit of 20 million euros next year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.