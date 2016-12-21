From Yaks to MiGs: The fascinating Be...

From Yaks to MiGs: The fascinating Belgrade Aviation Museum - CNET

There are 1 comment on the CNet News story from Thursday Dec 22, titled From Yaks to MiGs: The fascinating Belgrade Aviation Museum - CNET. In it, CNet News reports that:

There's an air museum in Belgrade, Serbia unlike any in the world. Aircraft from Russia, America, Britain, and the former Yugoslavia.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at CNet News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Um Slavenoserbski

Ljubljana, Slovenia

#1 Thursday Dec 22
Interesting article, thread.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Serbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
"Interested" in the Truth (Jan '11) 31 min Dejan Vodovnik 90
News Biden: Clinton Ran Because She Felt Obligated 3 hr coyote505 9
News Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... 5 hr PolakPotrafi 680
Ukraine hints at recognition of Kosovo 8 hr svrbisatanci 1
Najnesigurniji gradovi Evrope: Beograd na 2. mestu Sun svrbisatanci 1
Kukasti krst u centru Beograda Sun svrbisatanci 1
News Armament: Homegrown Fighters Defend Belgrade Sun sava 11
See all Serbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Serbia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Wall Street
  1. Earthquake
  2. Iraq
  3. Ebola
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Serbia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 28,807 • Total comments across all topics: 277,364,867

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC