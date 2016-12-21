From Yaks to MiGs: The fascinating Belgrade Aviation Museum - CNET
There are 1 comment on the CNet News story from Thursday Dec 22, titled From Yaks to MiGs: The fascinating Belgrade Aviation Museum - CNET. In it, CNet News reports that:
There's an air museum in Belgrade, Serbia unlike any in the world. Aircraft from Russia, America, Britain, and the former Yugoslavia.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at CNet News.
|
Ljubljana, Slovenia
|
#1 Thursday Dec 22
Interesting article, thread.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Serbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"Interested" in the Truth (Jan '11)
|31 min
|Dejan Vodovnik
|90
|Biden: Clinton Ran Because She Felt Obligated
|3 hr
|coyote505
|9
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|5 hr
|PolakPotrafi
|680
|Ukraine hints at recognition of Kosovo
|8 hr
|svrbisatanci
|1
|Najnesigurniji gradovi Evrope: Beograd na 2. mestu
|Sun
|svrbisatanci
|1
|Kukasti krst u centru Beograda
|Sun
|svrbisatanci
|1
|Armament: Homegrown Fighters Defend Belgrade
|Sun
|sava
|11
Find what you want!
Search Serbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC