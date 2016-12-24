Flight attendant, who once survived a...

Flight attendant, who once survived a 10,000-metre fall from an exploding plane, dies

There are 1 comment on the The London Free Press story from Saturday Dec 24, titled Flight attendant, who once survived a 10,000-metre fall from an exploding plane, dies. In it, The London Free Press reports that:

Vesna Vulovic was found dead by her friends in her apartment in Belgrade, aged 66. BELGRADE, Serbia - Vesna Vulovic, a Serbian stewardess who miraculously survived a plunge from 10,000 metres after her plane exploded in mid-air in 1972, has died. She was 66. Serbia's state TV said Saturday Vulovic was found dead by her friends in her apartment in Belgrade.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The London Free Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Dave

Ljubljana, Slovenia

#2 Saturday Dec 24
Dave wrote:
Vesna Vulovic was found dead by her friends in her apartment in Belgrade, aged 66. BELGRADE, SERBIA - Vesna Vulovic, a Serbian stewardess who miraculously survived a plunge from 10,000 metres after her plane exploded in mid - air in 1972, has died. She was 66. Serbia's state TV said Saturday Vulovic was found dead by her friends in her apartment in Belgrade.
Vesna Vulovic was found dead by her friends in her apartment in Belgrade, aged 66. BELGRADE, SERBIA - Vesna Vulovic, a Serbian stewardess who miraculously survived a plunge from 10,000 metres after her plane exploded in mid - air in 1972, has died. She was 66. Serbia's state TV said Saturday Vulovic was found dead by her friends in her apartment in Belgrade.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Serbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... 7 hr Strahd 871
News Serbia buys 9 Airbus choppers after Russian jet... 12 hr zika 1
News Kosovo says to pull down wall raised by ethnic ... 12 hr zika 1
Kosovan ISIS General Back in Europe With an Arm... 12 hr zika 3
News Serbia plans to abolish visas for Armenian citi... 13 hr svrbisatanci 1
Serbia: Highway robbers steal millions from sec... 13 hr svrbisatanci 1
albanians are gypsies with no land (Oct '08) Wed zika 185
See all Serbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Serbia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Wall Street
  2. Mexico
  3. Climate Change
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Serena Williams
More from around the web
 

Serbia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,595 • Total comments across all topics: 277,449,338

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC