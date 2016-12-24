Vesna Vulovic was found dead by her friends in her apartment in Belgrade, aged 66. BELGRADE, SERBIA - Vesna Vulovic, a Serbian stewardess who miraculously survived a plunge from 10,000 metres after her plane exploded in mid - air in 1972, has died. She was 66. Serbia's state TV said Saturday Vulovic was found dead by her friends in her apartment in Belgrade.Vesna Vulovic was found dead by her friends in her apartment in Belgrade, aged 66. BELGRADE, SERBIA - Vesna Vulovic, a Serbian stewardess who miraculously survived a plunge from 10,000 metres after her plane exploded in mid - air in 1972, has died. She was 66. Serbia's state TV said Saturday Vulovic was found dead by her friends in her apartment in Belgrade.
Flight attendant, who once survived a 10,000-metre fall from an exploding plane, dies
There are 1 comment on the The London Free Press story from Saturday Dec 24, titled Flight attendant, who once survived a 10,000-metre fall from an exploding plane, dies. In it, The London Free Press reports that:
Vesna Vulovic was found dead by her friends in her apartment in Belgrade, aged 66. BELGRADE, Serbia - Vesna Vulovic, a Serbian stewardess who miraculously survived a plunge from 10,000 metres after her plane exploded in mid-air in 1972, has died. She was 66. Serbia's state TV said Saturday Vulovic was found dead by her friends in her apartment in Belgrade.
