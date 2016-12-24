There are on the The London Free Press story from Saturday Dec 24, titled Flight attendant, who once survived a 10,000-metre fall from an exploding plane, dies. In it, The London Free Press reports that:

Vesna Vulovic was found dead by her friends in her apartment in Belgrade, aged 66. BELGRADE, Serbia - Vesna Vulovic, a Serbian stewardess who miraculously survived a plunge from 10,000 metres after her plane exploded in mid-air in 1972, has died. She was 66. Serbia's state TV said Saturday Vulovic was found dead by her friends in her apartment in Belgrade.

