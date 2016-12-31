Explore the cheap and chic sides of Belgrade
Tables with posh patrons spill out of cafes onto cobblestoned sidewalks. Roaming musicians ply tourists for tips against a backdrop of restored art nouveau buildings.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Japan Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Serbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Potjernica za 57 kosovskih Srba zbog ratnog zlo...
|33 min
|Noz Zica Srebrenica
|2
|Kosovo optuzuje svrbina za ratne zločine
|5 hr
|svrbisatanci
|1
|Kosovo calls on France to release its ex-premie...
|5 hr
|svrbisatanci
|3
|Zasto Srbi pucaju u Srbe i čime?
|5 hr
|svrbisatanci
|1
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|9 hr
|George
|986
|Fasista Bojan KostreÂš pozvao Nikolica i Dodika ...
|10 hr
|Srpska Vojvodina
|2
|Nenad Čanak i svi ostali pripadnici LSV s...
|12 hr
|Bojan Kostres
|2
Find what you want!
Search Serbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC