Europe remains New Year's goal for young migrants in Serbia
A migrant walks across a plank in front of an abandoned warehouse, in Belgrade, Serbia, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016. Minors make up about 40 percent of the thousands of migrants stranded in Serbia seeking ways to cross the heavily guarded borders of neighboring European Union nations Croatia or Hungary, according to the United Nations Children's Fund.
Serbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|57 min
|George
|908
|Siege of Scutari 1912 (Sep '13)
|Sat
|Crushing Bulgaria...
|30
|Sekirom na brata: Uzasan napad u selu kod Zitor...
|Fri
|svrbisatanci
|1
|Srbija: Zaposlili sinove, ćerke i svastike
|Fri
|svrbisatanci
|1
|Bosnian Serb Ex-Soldier Indicted for Srebrenica...
|Fri
|Serb Hero Ratko M...
|2
|Serbia buys 9 Airbus choppers after Russian jet...
|Dec 29
|zika
|1
|Kosovo says to pull down wall raised by ethnic ...
|Dec 29
|zika
|1
