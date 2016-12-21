Daimler, BMW aim to merge their carsharing services - Manager Magazin
German carmakers Daimler and BMW aim to combine their car-sharing services Car2Go and DriveNow to better compete with U.S.-based ride-hailing service Uber , German monthly Manager Magazin reported, citing sources. Daimler AG sign is pictured at the IAA truck show in Hanover, Germany, September 22, 2016.
