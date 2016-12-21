There are on the B92 story from Tuesday Dec 20, titled Council of Europe Development Bank governor visits Belgrade. In it, B92 reports that:

Serbian Prime Minister Aleksandar Vucic on Tuesday met with Rolf Wenzel, Governor of the Council of Europe Development Bank . They discussed "Serbia's cooperation with the bank, which has significantly improved recently, in particular in terms of funding for health care projects."

Join the discussion below, or Read more at B92.