Council of Europe Development Bank governor visits Belgrade
There are 1 comment on the B92 story from Tuesday Dec 20, titled Council of Europe Development Bank governor visits Belgrade.
Serbian Prime Minister Aleksandar Vucic on Tuesday met with Rolf Wenzel, Governor of the Council of Europe Development Bank . They discussed "Serbia's cooperation with the bank, which has significantly improved recently, in particular in terms of funding for health care projects."
Ljubljana, Slovenia
#1 Tuesday Dec 20
Serbian dominated Yugoslav partisans liberated Serbian capital city of Belgrade from Nazi German occupation.
At least 12 divisions + several corps of the Serb dominated Yugoslav partisans participated in the liberation of Belgrade.
21st Serbian partisan division, 25th Serbian partisan division and 45th Serbian partisan division all have participated in the liberation of Belgrade.
Ethnic Serb Konstantin Koca Popovic commanded Serb dominated Yugoslav partisan army in the Belgrade Strategic Offensive Operation.
All Yugoslav partisan formations that participated in the Belgrade Strategic Offensive Operation had absolute ethnic Serb majority.
