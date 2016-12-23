Biden: Clinton Ran Because She Felt Obligated
There are 9 comments on the The Daily Caller story from Friday Dec 23, titled Biden: Clinton Ran Because She Felt Obligated. In it, The Daily Caller reports that:
U.S. Vice President Joe Biden listens during a news conference in Belgrade, Serbia, August 16, 2016. REUTERS/Djordje Kojadinovic.
Ljubljana, Slovenia
#1 Friday Dec 23
Both Joe Biden and Hillary Clinton are war criminals.
“AMERICA IS NOW GREAT”
Since: Dec 16
204
DRAINING THE SWAMP
#2 Friday Dec 23
This is another reason why the Democrats lost. CLUELESS. Most women did not want her and that is why she tried to polarize women away from Trump. Hillary has had a 30 year plan to be president and I think she wanted it more than Bill Clinton did.
I am a billionaire. I am worth over $100 billion if I liquidated all my assets. I did not want to be president but I also did not want to become part of the American Union Coalition of third world countries. America has been carried a heavy load for decades. They are heavy and they are not even our brothers.
I recently sent my China company to Africa, Ethiopian, and brought jobs to blacks in Africa and I will do the same for blacks in America. We are the party of hope and diversity and the future children of the Abe Lincoln and MLK Jr. Dream.
#3 Friday Dec 23
Hill need not have felt obligated. Her candidacy did nothing for women. It's doubtful that Obama's attempts to "fundamentally transform" America into a Third World Shiitehole have made it any easier for the next Black. I wish the Republicans had had the good sense to put Condi Rice on their ticket several elections ago. She would have been good for Blacks, women AND Republicans.
#9 Saturday Dec 24
Biden: Clinton Ran Because She Felt Entitled........there I corrected it for ya, Joe!
Saint Paul, MN
#10 Saturday
Yup, she thought it was her turn, she was going to be a sure thing, just like in 2008, at least we can thank Obama for one thing, the democrats lost at least 1200 elected positions since 2008, and the losses will continue.
#13 Sunday
You mean she did not run after being promised a run after Obama was elected?
“Denny Crain”
Since: Jan 11
24,633
Location hidden
#15 Sunday
It took Bill Clinton to give us the first house and senate that was Republican for decades and it took Obama to destroy the Democrat party at all state and national levels. Now that is the change we wanted ! Thanks Obama :)
#17 Sunday
Hillary couldn't even beat the community organizer in 2008 when she thought she was the chosen one, now in 2016 the non-politian business man knocks her off, all the lying and cheating still couldn't get her over the top, if I was the DNC I'd run her again in 2020, PLEASE!
#19 19 hrs ago
That "community organizer" brings a chuckle. Anybody been following the progress in BOBO's old hood, the Organized Community of South Chicago?
