Belgrade: Not only dirt cheap, but a chic party spot
Tables with posh patrons spill out of cafes onto cobblestoned sidewalks. Roaming musicians ply their trade for tips against a backdrop of restored art nouveau buildings.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Serbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Armament: Homegrown Fighters Defend Belgrade
|33 min
|sava
|11
|Amnesty urges Balkans to probe war disappearances (Aug '12)
|52 min
|sava
|4
|Biden: Clinton Ran Because She Felt Obligated
|1 hr
|Denny CranesPlace
|8
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|13 hr
|PolakPotrafi
|648
|Srpska posla: Varali s malinom, sad je niko ne&...
|21 hr
|svrbisatanci
|1
|Flight attendant, who once survived a 10,000-me...
|21 hr
|Dave
|1
|CNN: Srbin je bio guru teroriste Amrija
|Sat
|svrbisatanci
|1
Find what you want!
Search Serbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC