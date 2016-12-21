2 Afghan migrants killed, 10 injured in car crash in Serbia
Police say the crash occurred early Thursday near the town of Nis when the car crammed with the migrants hit a protective barrier on the highway. A suspected people smuggler who drove the car fled the scene of the crash.
