US denies visas to Gambia teens in global robotics contest

Tuesday Jul 4 Read more: The Washington Post

DAKAR, Senegal - The United States has denied visas to five teenage students from Gambia who are competing in a prestigious international robotics contest in Washington. The Gambia team says they received no explanation for the April visa denials.

