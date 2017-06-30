Gambia robotics students granted U.S....

Gambia robotics students granted U.S. visas after rejection

Dakar, Senegal a The mentor for a Gambian student team says the five teens have been granted U.S. visas after initially being denied the chance to compete in a prestigious international robotics contest in Washington. Mucktarr Darboe, an education and science ministry director, said after Thursday's interview at the U.S. Embassy the students were given visa letters and will pick them up Monday.

