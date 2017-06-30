Dakar Fashion Week Takes Style Back t...

Dakar Fashion Week Takes Style Back to the Streets

Saturday Jul 1

One of Dakar Fashion Week's biggest events is free and high-end - a fashion show in a working class neighborhood. The event's founder, Senegalese designer Adama Paris, says the "Street Show" is her favorite show of the week because she gets to take fashion back to the streets where it belongs.

