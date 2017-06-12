Why migration from west Africa is slo...

Why migration from west Africa is slowing

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: The Economist

FOR 165 Senegalese, the journey of a lifetime ended in a fluorescent-lit, green-carpeted barn at the edge of Dakar's international airport. Dressed uniformly in new white sneakers and hoodies reading "RISING" in large letters, they perched on plastic chairs and ate their first meal back on home soil out of foil containers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Economist.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News France, Senegal to expand fight in region again... (Oct '16) Oct '16 sana 1
News Gambia's president declares country Islamic rep... (Dec '15) Sep '16 Cosaan-Seereer 2
News South African President Jacob Zuma Must Pay Up,... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Mabale MG 1
News Two More 'High' Risk Detainees Transferred from... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Mikey 2
News Kosovo Marks Independence Day Amid Doom and Gloom (Feb '15) Mar '15 SunceTiKrvavo 9
To participate in sex movies and to become a po... (Jun '13) Jan '15 pannu punjabi 5
News Michaelle Jean new head of la Francophonie (Nov '14) Nov '14 Education Department 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Cuba
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,280 • Total comments across all topics: 281,827,498

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC